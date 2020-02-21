In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Na finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Na chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Na chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Na's tee shot went 208 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Na's 184 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Na chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

Na missed the green on his first shot on the 172-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.