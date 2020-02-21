Paul Casey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Casey's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Casey missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Casey hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Casey had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Casey hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.