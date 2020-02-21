Francesco Molinari hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 54th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Molinari chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Molinari had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Molinari's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Molinari's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 over for the round.