-
-
Adam Scott shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Scott jars 25-foot eagle putt at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Adam Scott drains a 25-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 31st at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Scott's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
Scott had a 400-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Scott chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Scott's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.