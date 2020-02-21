Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kuchar's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Kuchar hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.