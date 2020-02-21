-
Scott Hend shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Hend hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hend finished his round tied for 60th at 5 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 345 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Hend chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hend to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Hend had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hend to 2 over for the round.
Hend got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hend to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Hend had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hend to 4 over for the round.
