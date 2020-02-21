In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Charles Howell III hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 65th at 7 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 10th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

Howell III had a 395-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and one putting for a bogey on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

Howell III tee shot went 217 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 2 over for the round.

Howell III got a double bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Howell III to 4 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 3 over for the round.