Sergio Garcia shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down from bunker at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 56th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia's his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
