Lee Westwood putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood's short game leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Lee Westwood gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Lee Westwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westwood finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Westwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 under for the round.
