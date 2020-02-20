In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Robert MacIntyre hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 62nd at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the par-4 12th, MacIntyre's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

MacIntyre got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving MacIntyre to even for the round.

At the 316-yard par-4 first, MacIntyre got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, MacIntyre chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, MacIntyre chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

MacIntyre got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving MacIntyre to 3 over for the round.