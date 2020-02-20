Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Morikawa had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Morikawa hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.