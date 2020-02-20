In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tae Hee Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 70th at 9 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Lee got a double bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Lee tee shot went 190 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 8 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 9 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 8 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 9 over for the round.