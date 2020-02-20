In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matt Wallace hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 49th at 3 over Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under, Bubba Watson is in 2nd at 4 under, and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Lee Westwood, and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

At the 316-yard par-4 first, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace had a 361-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wallace's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wallace to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Wallace had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 3 over for the round.