Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Muñoz hit his 96 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Muñoz's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.