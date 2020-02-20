In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his round tied for 65th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kitayama's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 13th, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 4 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kitayama's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 5 over for the round.