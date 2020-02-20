-
Xander Schauffele shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fantasy
Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schauffele at even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Schauffele chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
