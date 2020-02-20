In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under with Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, and Billy Horschel; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; and Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Bryson DeChambeau got to the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt to save par. This put Bryson DeChambeau at 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

DeChambeau's tee shot went 265 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, DeChambeau's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.