In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Victor Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day in 72nd at 10 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Perez got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Perez to 2 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 4 over for the round.

Perez tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Perez to 6 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 7 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Perez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to 9 over for the round.

Perez tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 10 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Perez's 79 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 11 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 10 over for the round.