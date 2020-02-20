-
-
Jazz Janewattananond shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jazz Janewattananond hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 over; Bernd Wiesberger is in 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Harding, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Janewattananond's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Janewattananond chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Janewattananond to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Janewattananond chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Janewattananond's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.