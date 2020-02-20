  • Jon Rahm putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm lands his 179-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm birdies No. 17 at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm lands his 179-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.