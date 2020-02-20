-
Jon Rahm putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm birdies No. 17 at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm lands his 179-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Jon Rahm's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 3 over for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.
