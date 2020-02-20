Marcus Kinhult hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kinhult finished his round tied for 60th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 387-yard par-4 second, Kinhult had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinhult to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kinhult had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kinhult to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Kinhult's his second shot went 18 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kinhult got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinhult to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Kinhult hit an approach shot from 163 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kinhult to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kinhult had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kinhult to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 497-yard par-4 14th, Kinhult chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kinhult to 3 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kinhult got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kinhult to 4 over for the round.