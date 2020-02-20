-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler uses nice approach to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Scottie Scheffler lands his 208-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 41st at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 3 over for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 4 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Scheffler's 207 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
