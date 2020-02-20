Zach Murray hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Murray's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Murray hit his tee shot 281 yards to the fairway bunker on the 316-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Murray had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Murray's his second shot went 30 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Murray's 77 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.