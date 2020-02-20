-
-
Abraham Ancer putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer's tee shot to 10 feet leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Abraham Ancer lands his 172-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round tied for 14th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Abraham Ancer had a 350-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 13th, Ancer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Ancer's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Ancer hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.