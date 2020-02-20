  • Abraham Ancer putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Abraham Ancer lands his 172-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
