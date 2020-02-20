In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 30th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Bezuidenhout got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Bezuidenhout suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.