Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Matthew Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick's his second shot went 32 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.