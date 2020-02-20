  • Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick drains a 37-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Fitzpatrick sinks 37-footer for birdie at WGC-Mexico

