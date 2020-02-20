Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 14th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Erik van Rooyen's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 497-yard par-4 14th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 316-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

Van Rooyen missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 23 yards for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, van Rooyen had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.