  • Erik van Rooyen comes back from a rocky start in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Erik van Rooyen chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Erik van Rooyen chips in for birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Erik van Rooyen chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.