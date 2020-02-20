-
Corey Conners shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners' uses nice approach to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Corey Conners reaches the green in two to set up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 11th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Corey Conners hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right rough on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Conners's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Conners hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 3 under for the round.
