In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Im finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Sungjae Im got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Im chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Im's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first, Im had a great 303-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.