Lucas Herbert hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his round tied for 58th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 361 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Lucas Herbert chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green seventh, Herbert suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 3 over for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 4 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 3 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Herbert's his second shot went 19 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.