In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Zander Lombard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lombard finished his day tied for 41st at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Lombard got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lombard to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Lombard got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Lombard to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lombard's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lombard to 2 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Lombard hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Lombard to 3 over for the round.

After a 363 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Lombard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lombard to 2 over for the round.

Lombard hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 625-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Lombard to 1 over for the round.

Lombard tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lombard to 2 over for the round.