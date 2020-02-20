Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

At the 316-yard par-4 first, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith his second shot went 33 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Smith's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 4 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Smith had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.