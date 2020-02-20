-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 30th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
At the 387-yard par-4 second, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 450-yard par-4 10th, Griffin went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.