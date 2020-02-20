-
Matthias Schwab shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 19th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
Schwab had a 353-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Schwab to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Schwab to even for the round.
