-
-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
Tyrrell Hatton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under with Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Harding, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas; Bernd Wiesberger is in 1st at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first, Hatton had a great 304-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Hatton suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hatton at 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hatton's 91 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.