Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Reed suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Reed chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Reed's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Reed had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.