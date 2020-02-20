Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Spieth hit his 110 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.

Spieth had a 369-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.