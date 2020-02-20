In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 over; Bernd Wiesberger is in 1st at 4 under; Lee Westwood, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners, and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Harding, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, and Justin Thomas are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, An's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

An had a 388-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth. This moved An to 3 over for the round.

At the 625-yard par-5 sixth, An got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left An to 3 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, An chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, An hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, An's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, An got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 1 foot to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved An to 4 over for the round.