In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 55th at 4 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Ortiz's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz his second shot was a drop and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.

Ortiz hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.