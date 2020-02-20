  • Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Justin Thomas lands his 80-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas' approach to 9 feet leads to birdie at WGC-Mexico

