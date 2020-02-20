-
Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas' approach to 9 feet leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Justin Thomas lands his 80-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Justin Thomas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Bubba Watson; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Thomas hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Thomas's 77 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
