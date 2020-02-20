-
Shane Lowry putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 29th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Shane Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Lowry hit his 124 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.
