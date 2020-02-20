  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 132-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama sticks approach to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

