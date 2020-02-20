-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama sticks approach to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 132-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.