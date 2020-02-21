In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shugo Imahira hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Imahira finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Imahira's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 497-yard par-4 14th, Imahira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Imahira to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Imahira chipped in his fifth from 3 yards, carding a par. This kept Imahira at 2 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Imahira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Imahira to 1 over for the round.

Imahira got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 2 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Imahira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Imahira at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Imahira's 178 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Imahira to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Imahira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imahira to 3 over for the round.