In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jorge Campillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Campillo finished his round tied for 68th at 6 over Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under, Bubba Watson is in 2nd at 4 under, and Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Lee Westwood, and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Campillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campillo to 1 under for the round.

Campillo tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Campillo to even-par for the round.

At the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Campillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Campillo's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campillo to even for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Campillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Campillo to 4 over for the round.

Campillo got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campillo to 5 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Campillo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Campillo to 6 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Campillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Campillo to 6 over for the round.