In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 41st at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Willett got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Willett's 184 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Willett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at even for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Willett chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Willett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Willett hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.