  • Danny Willett shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Willett sinks 12-footer for birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.