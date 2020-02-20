  • Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Gary Woodland reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland uses nice approach second to set up birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Gary Woodland reaches the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.