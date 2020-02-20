In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 14th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Gary Woodland hit his drive 374 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 383 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Woodland chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

Woodland had a 363-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Woodland suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.