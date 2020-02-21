-
Jason Kokrak shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 20, 2020
Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 41st at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
