In his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 152 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Todd's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.