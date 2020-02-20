-
Dustin Johnson shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
February 20, 2020
Highlights
Dustin Johnson uses impressive tee shot to set up birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson sends his tee shot 305 yards and lands his ball 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Dustin Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 65th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.
On the 316-yard par-4 first, Johnson had a great 305-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 0 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 seventh green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 4 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 5 over for the round.
