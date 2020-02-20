Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 14th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Patrick Reed, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Tommy Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Fleetwood had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second Fleetwood hit his tee shot 367 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 186-yard par-3 green third, Fleetwood suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.